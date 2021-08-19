Transcript for Tensions high in Kabul as Taliban turns away fleeing Afghans from airport

Meanwhile Afghans trying to flee the country are being turned back by Taliban fighters outside the airport. Now the State Department and military say they cannot guarantee safe passage. To that airport for American's. Senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning anguish and agony it's 151000 Americans and many more Afghans tried to escape coupled. Reports of more than a dozen injured in the crush at the airport the Taliban beating the crowd. Punches firing multiple rifle shots in the end to frighten and disperse people and right by the Taliban checkpoint that but tense moments Tyler talked about it. Have a commission ABC news program. At first the point is backed away then more Taliban appeared tell him weapon mission web permission. Are fighting. Yeah. Yes ABC ABC is ignoring the accreditation issue by therein commanders have talked about commission. As gunfire erupted again and I are friends with that weapons tool we will forced back into the cars so from the stuff looming just put it down. Inside the airport it's actual and calm put just yards away a completely different picture. New images from the Apple's showing the evacuations including this image of an Afghan child with a name and uniform for a blanket so far that being nearly 6000 evacuations but some flights leaving half empty. Because many people can't get to the airport because at some safe. I don't have the capability to go out and end mixed in operations coronary into into. The couple. Questions remain about how the country fell so quickly there was nothing. That I or anyone else saw. It indicated a collapse. Of this army in this government. In eleven days the Taliban is shoring is women's rights would be protected but on the ground the evidence is the opposite this female news anchor gruel from going to work. Shut them down one told by the Taliban the regime has changed go home journalists are and Abby says women who lived under the Taliban last time and now terrified she says a neighbor he's devastated. Analysts rang in oak. This I was trying to make good on the sun calmed down duties that the parliament will do these things they gave into listen boy come up I come up. And in panel joins me live now from Kabul with more in a stories. Our heart breaking what do you seeing very in Kabul now have things come down it off. I listened and I'd love to be able to say that their house but that's. Really just know what we're hearing that the moments and the truth is the Taliban giving lip service to controlling situation soup facilitating the departs at the safety part jet Afghans of Americans. But the reality on the ground is they still happening point go of control the situation right down that. By the airports it is Cahill take. And you have if that means a lot of people are going that they're risking their lives just to even get to the gay respect to one woman she'd woods with the US led mission she had the right papers she waited all night. We're gonna message from about 8:30 in the morning saying that was a sure to give up and go home but she's now gone back that. Still the same situation people are getting through just north's enough the systems need to be puts in place to make this happen. And and is any there openly resisting Taliban role. Yes I mean we've got CC to protest hearing Kabul today are aren't in other parts of the country that small scale people. Of waving the Afghan boggle the flag of the government has just been overthrown. It is Afghan Independence Day so that's what a lot of people are routes. But we're also seeing. At least one group offering asset not armed resistance sets you up in the panjshir valley just north of via. But it's hard to see the Taliban a so strong and you would militarily taking the mauled pretty shows that there is at least popular opposition. Right and panel and cobble Stacey Ian thank you.

