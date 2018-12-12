Transcript for Theresa May could lose her job amid handling of Brexit

So now we're gonna go on over to London where UK prime minister Teresa may is fighting for her job today she's facing a vote of no confidence in parliament. Over her handling of wrecks it. So wanna go to Julia MacFarlane who's outside parliament Julie L what is actually happening today. Mind can I mean every day there is another bomb cells being dropped on numbers politics now. Today is a day that will decide whether a prime minister entries it may. Has a future has a pistol scenes as prime minister of this country at least for the Zabel feuds. So what how did we get here well and in this morning here in London we wait cotton to news. That trees and made. Had. Had been briefed by it consent of Anthony's. That's foresee aim to members of parliaments in her and posse hundreds and left says saying that they no longer had confidence in have made a ship now. Not is a mechanism. Which trigger is a vote of confidence. In mid in the conservative mean so what's happening today while. She odds can't look at times she was due to Gayle. It's I didn't speak to hires kinds of pots they have awry because that was council but one of passion into the band's prime minister's questions didn't go ahead. And it happens ads at lunchtime but just before that she addressed the nation outside a number ten Downing Street on how to announced that there would be a maintenance. Confidence and Helena said. And mesa today and she made the case. Not the country cannot afford to have a change in prime minister just yet and say she faced our eyes of tough questions. From the opposition need to Jeremy Coleman and her and and pays and she Dave quite. I think uprising stuns. In the house of has a call Wednesday let's take listen. I'm good Desiree and delighted by this government is not over. I'm Shiites and head table she's told us it's the best and only deal a viable. Thank you may no more excuses. No more running away put it crippled parliament unless you have the bucks. Light on what gentlemen. He should be honest with people. He should be honest with people about his position. He couldn't care less about Rex six what he wants to do is bring down the government create Johnson hasn't today. I'm trust. Okay. That big game. The biggest threat to people until this country isn't leaving the EU it's a cold and job. Okay. Glad Terry is a main putting up a strong of flights that I she said this morning she said I will fight this content that this contact this contest. With everything dot I've gone so what's been happening today it well. Hello Witten Gillian Smith on all of a stop had been judging him he is to rally behind the prime minister and interestingly a spokesman said today. He heads to a consent and I'm he's saying this debate tonight is not about the next general election so. That seems to indicate that tree is a maid is open to sounding down and she will not contest the next general election as leader of the concerns of posse. So she is not due to sneak in just there and just ever now is time. Tim this consent and I'm he's he wanted to Vegas on whether they want heads remain asleep and then an Al and they sent today at 6 o'clock local time they won't cost. That events we're expecting to hit the results. Got very very shortly author Ann Evans. In just a few hours time. Yeah I'm just curious I mean first she delayed the Braxton vote and now there's as a vote of no confidence on how unusual is this a just seems like it's coming out of nowhere. Yes so I mean it trains a Mae has faced. You know so many knocks to hire us our C into high credibility as someone say and have primus and O'Hara and her leadership. And this sends the sum of the custom the big resignations. All of my cabinets. That this shortly out that he unveiled pump primed for Brett cents a taking Britain. Out of that. And she has faced with the resignations and spends every time she's had a big. A big crisis like this it is not been anywhere near as bad as this week because she. She chairs to cool off. What would've been a key debates in the Bronx oppress us the president came clip it would not cost in parliament say. This this on president has a cousin of the date on what I'm many MPs say have been you know have been meaning MPs out of the facts as princess. God is kind of was pushed this to the break. So bottom line from what I'm hearing is that things are a mess. Yeah you can sign up with the I'm busy organize he had just curious though if she does lose her job who would be the person that could potentially take over. Well so if you went decided that he would be the next prime minister well that ultimately it's up to MPs and posse member on the part of numbness. One of the front run as is of course Boris Johnson he has been a leading critic. Of trees and made it now of course the number of cabinet. Including Sewell also quietly despite saying that they will publicly back treason mates tonight they have also been testing awards as with colleagues. Sent a number of covenant menaces. And so will just have to wait and see whether she survives the knights. Yeah and I know a lot of people are paying attention all over the world including Cristi king in who tweeted something that I think you had mentioned to us earlier. What was that suite that she had. Yes this is said that one of hug dollars and 29 seeing us on the stock in British politics. Missile bassinet is he just comes in to get ahead rhino I just wanna say you know. Okay Wendell quite like dot I hope you put the same way these as Minnesota doesn't think the other resolution. And Indiana when it comes around. Thank you so much I'm also had Christine David Dave thank you Julie appreciate it.

