Thousands of baby sea turtles released into ocean

More
Volunteers and conservationists released thousands of baby Olive Ridley sea turtles into the ocean to raise awareness for the endangered species.
0:55 | 08/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of baby sea turtles released into ocean
I. Oh my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Volunteers and conservationists released thousands of baby Olive Ridley sea turtles into the ocean to raise awareness for the endangered species.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72240100","title":"Thousands of baby sea turtles released into ocean","url":"/International/video/thousands-baby-sea-turtles-released-ocean-72240100"}