Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Thousands of baby sea turtles released into ocean
I. Oh my.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:55","description":"Volunteers and conservationists released thousands of baby Olive Ridley sea turtles into the ocean to raise awareness for the endangered species.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72240100","title":"Thousands of baby sea turtles released into ocean","url":"/International/video/thousands-baby-sea-turtles-released-ocean-72240100"}