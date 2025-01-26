Thousands blocked from northern Gaza 

Israel claimed Hamas had violated their ceasefire deal and blocked thousands from returning to Gaza. Newly negotiated terms for their reentry involved the release of additional hostages this week.

January 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live