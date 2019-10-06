Now Playing: Thrill-seekers brave slackline several hundred meters high in French Alps

Now Playing: Giant spider crabs congregate

Now Playing: Across The Pond: Hundreds of thousands protest in Hong Kong

Now Playing: David Ortiz shot in Dominican Republic

Now Playing: Navigation systems error causes over 900 flight cancellations

Now Playing: Protestors march through the streets of Hong Kong

Now Playing: Trump claims victory in Mexican tariff threat

Now Playing: Search underway for cruise ship passenger

Now Playing: Massive search underway for American woman missing in Australia

Now Playing: Prince Louis makes his Trooping the Colour debut

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 93rd birthday

Now Playing: Russian Destroyer nearly collides with US Navy warship

Now Playing: Bears fight over scraps in Canada

Now Playing: Toronto Raptors fan celebrates Cretaceous style

Now Playing: 14 lions escape from South Africa's Kruger Park

Now Playing: American passenger dies after family says she fell ill during flight to Dubai

Now Playing: US and Russia blame each other after their Navy ships nearly collide

Now Playing: LGBTQ community grappling with 3 different potential hate crimes

Now Playing: 4 teenagers arrested in connection to robbery, assault on gay couple