Timelapse shows snowstorm engulfing Turkish coast

More
Mesmerizing timelapse footage captures a snowstorm slamming the coast in Hopa, Turkey.
0:18 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Timelapse shows snowstorm engulfing Turkish coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Mesmerizing timelapse footage captures a snowstorm slamming the coast in Hopa, Turkey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68928121","title":"Timelapse shows snowstorm engulfing Turkish coast","url":"/International/video/timelapse-shows-snowstorm-engulfing-turkish-coast-68928121"}