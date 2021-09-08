Transcript for Tokyo Olympics come to a close

And better news team USA finished on top at the Tokyo Olympics and the after it's closed out the games in a show of unity. James Longman has the latest from Tokyo. They were an Olympics like no other and his take is gains came to a close this weekend. Teen USA pulling ahead leading the medal count US men and women's both cable teams on top of the world yet again both dominating games and taking home the gold. US women's volleyball setting up defeat to Brazil for that first ever Olympic gold and Allison Phoenix taking an astonishing eleventh Olympic Medal of correct. Making the most decorated American track and field athlete in history. These gains plagued by issues but ten kids succeeded in the end. Officially closing its Olympics with a vibrant celebration saying I'd a got thank you blazed across the sky. Hundreds of athletes marching into a very different closing ceremony together not separated by country as is usually done. Full time Olympian and javelin throw a cholera wing up proudly carrying the flag for the USA. Marathon a multi Siegel receiving the loss medal for the US light of the ceremony a bronze and get this it was only a third Tamara than ever. After one famous tower to another Tokyo's organizes officially pulsing the Olympic flag to Paris but the next summer games is set to be held. Founds an Olympian celebrating as France's elite and team three past the Eiffel Tower. And James Longley joins me live from Tokyo now hi James you said aren't there at the top of the peace this was and these are some Olympic Games like no other so. How do you think that Tokyo Olympics will be remembered. We'll bands that install very well all the best night anyway most Japanese really didn't want them. To go ahead to talk to believe but two weeks ago we were the opening ceremony and who protests on the street who warned about coded. I think it's been a quiet successor to the Japanese have seen their own athletes do really well on the medals table I'm 'cause it has finally launched being kept under control and foggy and if it bubbles just 436. Cases 29 of those athlete. I think we're gonna have to wait and see what little wider impact is of course over and above just the Olympics the impact of Tokyo. And a lot of sense because cases are still going up and we have to hide it takes to come but because it aside from either what other. Big themes here at these Olympics which I'm really kind of did secede from and sends out one of them about money in sports particularly because people couldn't go along to these Olympics the Japanese but largely shocked how. The idea of group who the signs. How elite sports. Is puts on the fight if you like about whether or not the IOC had pushed Japan and putting these gains only didn't want to in the first place the idea that. You know Lindsay in Ohio she decides to share something on Twitter and it gets removed immediately because the rights holder has an issue would it. These sorts of things I think. Well what we're picking tea don't pink hair I mean at all a lot of athletes were angry that the Russians were able to compete the compete that the Russian Olympic Committee but they still kind of war. That tracks these Quebec national colors on it be head of the US Anti Doping Agency called about a false and I'll be something that Paris lab to think about in 20/20 full and whether it wants her to halt hey Diane. So a Summer Olympics in all warming climate we've just about qualify as war around the world. Here in Tokyo it felt like we were experiencing Walt but now went down to the skate park and credible news sports. Watching teenagers compete and win medals funny walls hawks aren't bound books on. So a lot of huge being city's Olympic Ivan about covic the finals I think his success and a lot of. A lot of conversations sparks from these games that's for sure. Today let's do this one last time where does the final medal count stands. So the US house thirteen buying gold medals bounced from a 113. Medals overrule they all the top of the table that would of the public table they have been since. 1996. Seven consecutive games. Have to say though they haven't done amazingly well by US founded in Rio they won 46. Gold medals so that something could be said perhaps about maybe the time difference and she thought the US athletes because if this were normal Olympics outside of coded they would have been able to get him well ahead of time because of Kobe then have those five days. They consistently training camps and and to property a climate ties before competing. Other countries especially in Asia in a Shawna did manage to do that. And a lost message we had Diane the women they carry these games off it and I really been teen USA the woman's competing teams they would have placed fourth on the medals have. Obama. My girl power James long they live in Tokyo James. Always great to have you thank you and a big hats off to all of our athletes who overcame so much to compete and definitely made this country Pratt James thank you.

