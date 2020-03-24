Transcript for Tokyo Olympics postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

New stark figures more than 400000. Diagnosed cases of whom in nineteen across the globe. He sustained a country recorded its highest numbers in 24 hours the country nearing 40000 positive cases in nearly 3000 death. Eatery either reported second at the center of the virus still experiencing widespread deaths but seeing those numbers go down for a second day. And in the United Kingdom millions under ordered a stay home only allowed out to exercise one today to buy food and medicine. Each and every one of us is normal glory to join together. But some encouraging signs out of countries hit hard by the pandemic as the US looks for ways to slow the spread. South Korea has seen a flattening of the curve thanks to social distancing contact tracing and widespread testing along with early preparation. They made sure they enough and leader is they had enough. A personal protective equipment. Miniature masks were being produced in mass produced so all those things. At the site of the original outbreak in China Wuhan prepares and its quarantine measures in the next few weeks. And after months of resisting the International Olympic Committee and Japan's prime minister announced when he when he summer Olympic teams will be postponed until summer when he swinging one it's pretty clear. It would have been reckless to persist with. Credible gains in July of this year. I. Glad that it was insults just sit at a post noticed it's just had a little X treaty and it preparation. In India today the country announcing an nationwide stay at home order in the fight against the global pandemic. India's ordered the largest yet with one point three billion residents in Los Angeles premier prove that ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.