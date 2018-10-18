3 top Afghan officials killed in Taliban attack; US general uninjured

More
A top U.S. general had just left a meeting where the attack occurred.
0:43 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 top Afghan officials killed in Taliban attack; US general uninjured
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58591003,"title":"3 top Afghan officials killed in Taliban attack; US general uninjured","duration":"0:43","description":"A top U.S. general had just left a meeting where the attack occurred.","url":"/International/video/top-afghan-officials-killed-insider-attack-taliban-claimed-58591003","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.