Top American and Russian officials gear up for talks on ending war

Tuesday's talks come days after Donald Trump's phone call with Vladimir Putin.

February 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live