Transcript for Toronto mass shooting an 'unspeakable act,' mayor says

And unspeakable. Act was perpetrated Sunday on Danforth avenue in our city and I want to begin and I'm sure speak for every member of council and for all people of the city of Toronto in extending. Condolences to the families of those mourning the loss of their loved ones. And to those in hospital this morning. And we're all praying for complete recovery for all of them. Our entire city has been shocked by this cowardly act of violence. As I said earlier this morning at the scene I've of course angry as we all are that someone would carry out such an attack which really amounts to an attack. On our city itself. And gun violence in any part of our city is horrible and completely unacceptable. As the shots rang out last night our police officers our firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene. And just as we saw earlier this year we are all once again immensely proud and grateful for the courage and for the professionalism that they showed. I want to express our collective gratitude to all first responders who came as quickly as possible to help people in the wake of this horrific incident. I'm continuing to get updates from police chief mark Saunders about the ongoing investigation. I could see for myself at the scene where I was joined by counselors Franken actress and Pletcher. That every possible effort was being made by our very capable police service so as to determine as quickly as possible what happened and why. I have total confidence in the ability of our police under the chief's leadership to determine what did in fact happen here. I want to publicly thank as well premier Doug Ford and federal minister bill Blair who were both immediately and touch to offer condolences as well as to offer any assistance the Toronto. Might require. In times of such horror it is good to know that Toronto is not alone and Trotter will never be alone and more important of all most important of all that the people of Toronto. Will never be alone. While our city will always be resilient in the face of such attacks it does not mean such a terrible act committed against our residents is any less painful. This is an attack against innocent families and against our entire city. This is a tragedy. Another tragedy in our city this year. I promise all the people of Toronto but most importantly those directly affected by this tragedy that we will all be relentless in getting answers about why. This senseless attack happened. I've said for some time that the city has a gun problem. In that guns are far too readily available to far too many people. It is something I spoke about very directly at a federal government conference held late last year on acts of violence. As I've said repeatedly this is an international problem and this is a domestic problem. There are far too many people carrying around guns in our city and our region who should not have them. You've heard me ask the question of why anybody would need to buy ten or twenty guns which they can lawfully do under the present loss. And that leads to another question we need to discuss. Why it is anyone in this city need to have a gun at all. And I know even answering that question won't fully eliminate tragedies like this but even if we can prevent one. Of these incidents then in my view it is a Scott a discussion worth having and having very soon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.