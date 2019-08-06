Toronto Raptors fan celebrates Cretaceous style

More
Toronto Raptors fans have been out in force celebrating the teams now 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Finals.
0:31 | 06/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toronto Raptors fan celebrates Cretaceous style
Or. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Toronto Raptors fans have been out in force celebrating the teams now 3-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Finals.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63577649","title":"Toronto Raptors fan celebrates Cretaceous style","url":"/International/video/toronto-raptors-fan-celebrates-cretaceous-style-63577649"}