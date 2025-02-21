TPS protections end for Haitians in US

The Trump administration has moved up the expiration date for Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, and the program is now set to expire in August 2025. ABC’s Matt Rivers reports from Mexico City.

February 21, 2025

