Train derails in Italy

More
Three people suffered minor injuries in the accident.
0:58 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Train derails in Italy
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Three people suffered minor injuries in the accident.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72471611","title":"Train derails in Italy","url":"/International/video/train-derails-italy-72471611"}