Rescue workers in Haiti are again scrambling to rescue survivors after a tropical depression hit overnight. In the aftermath of a massive earthquake the death tolls from that quake is now over 14100. Matt Gutman is in look high it Haiti with the latest. This morning Haiti in despair after tropical depression grace plow through overnight. Rain and high powered winds destroying these families makeshift tents survivor's drenched clutching their belongings attempting to save what they have left. Country already reeling from a seven point two magnitude earthquake that struck Saturday. Overnight is that rain came down we found Sarah and her extended family and neighbors under that car cooking what they had. This TARP is basically. Held up by a stick and that's all they have right now I don't. Swooned. The search for survivors reaching a fevered pitch. Hundreds still missing. US Coast Guard Daryn good things days injured person taking them back to Bordeaux France. For better care of because the hospitals here have been completely overwhelmed. And across the earthquake soon there is thirst and hunger they're distributing door behind me you can see how intense it's getting it gives you Santana how hungry. People are. And how desperate they aren't yeah. Many roads remain impassable dozens of cars and mopeds lining up waiting for those bulldozers next debaters to clear path. Today and I had this earthquake damage and on top of that flooding. The rain continues to come down now the US Coast Guard is telling me that it is going to resume those. Medevac flights that we saw yesterday but only once the weather improves. Search and rescue is set to continue as well but the one fire brigade commander that we actually found. Said that the chances of finding people alive in the rubble. We're going to be diminished after this storm. I gotta say every where we've gone there is so much desperation people are taking us for water for food for parts. Diane iMac that men and look IA Haiti Matt thank you. I must bring in the former prime minister of Haiti Le'Ron Lamas for more on this. Prime minister thanks for being here eight how has the storm affected these search and rescue efforts that were already under way because of the earthquake. Well did did that I think tremendous egos the effort was getting underway to. You know we did we got to get ready for the storm in and it created a huge amount of floods everywhere and people are not ready organizers exudes. People that were already difficult situation on the cards you know we in no mood I'm always so you create certain. A huge human catastrophe in deluge or. A situation where to world news attacks on entities smooth action in order to do you have. Humanitarian disaster in your words and went resume right now. And how difficult has it been to coordinate that swift action internally given. Where Haiti's government is it's only been over a month since the assassination of presidential and Eloise so. How is the government handily missed disaster response. Boat. This is very challenging around the president and assassinated military days ago. And we've had a situation where. You know we're dealing we have been quoted nineteen. Vaccination was learn which is remembered his salute. Big government is a new government. A new prime minister isn't it is. This in and we one of their worst earthquake in their history you don't an engine. And yes she did on double all that storm so ordination has been an individual and we'll be difficult but good more. You don't. Did you go to ask that we haven't spoken about. Is vision loss in infrastructure is. Over 34000 homes destroyed and over 40000 atoms. So over 7000. Homes affected by this period created. And you don't get calls and before or massive response from the international community and we've had. You don't really response in the last great but this I we need more decisive action and learned from the estate. Last I am in the last an upgrade. There was massive response that he was not coordinated with local authorities because they're government and religion collapse. And now there is. More or less. A government believes that can end and that is willing to coordinate remote and local authorities and that should send done. And that should lead them quickly to save lives and also to provide a Smart response to. I did you build back better. And also lose here in respect to promises them because the last fire only 50% of the promise is that we're committed to reject so we go bad news out around it will be more politicized and more legitimate news because he didn't immediately respond to you actually. And what channel Haitians need most right now how can people watching us right now help. Well there's two really the first there's an emergency response saving lives you can see. You know people are struggling suit was still alive so the emergency response and this and and spread it out. And I hope that this is what it is you smarter response in order to be potentially. I'm better and this is this is removed little long term commitment of the international community not just. There's an emergency. To long term effort to reveal this is an opportunity to do so. Right now there should be. Don't donors conference happening. Under review I hope that this is no worse in order to help you noted that she's not only do we do. Zero we'd go a long term recovery and reconstruction of their student. How important is federal disaster. Definitely that it would happen Jim. I've former Haitian prime minister lower on the mosque we appreciate your time today thank you. Are you very much good luck to you.

