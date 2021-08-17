-
Now Playing: Death toll in Haiti surpasses 1,400 after earthquake
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Biden doubles down on Afghanistan withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Evacuation flights resume in Afghanistan after Kabul airport chaos
-
Now Playing: How the new Taliban could affect women and girls
-
Now Playing: The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden defends troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Taliban tries to calm nerves with new announcement
-
Now Playing: Pentagon press secretary on US evacuations in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Biden defends decision to end US war in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Fate of Afghan women in question
-
Now Playing: As Afghanistan devolves into chaos, nationals try desperately to flee their homeland
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan under Taliban control: Where do we go from here?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Taliban takeover leaves an uncertain future in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Investigative reporter: US leaders knew about ‘fundamental flaws'
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 16, 2021
-
Now Playing: Haitian ambassador: ‘There is no power lacking whatsoever’