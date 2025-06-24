Truck driver's cab hangs over edge of collapsed bridge

A cargo truck, with the driver inside, was seen hanging over the edge of a collapsed road bridge in China.

June 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live