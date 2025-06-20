Trump says 2-week timeline on Iran is to see if parties 'come to their senses'

President Trump, taking reporter questions after arriving in New Jersey on Friday afternoon, was asked for the calculus behind his two-week timeline to make a decision on whether to strike Iran.

June 20, 2025

