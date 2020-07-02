Trump acquitted, coronavirus outbreak, Super Bowl: The Week in Photos

More
A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.
2:42 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump acquitted, coronavirus outbreak, Super Bowl: The Week in Photos
And yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"A look at this week's top photos from around the globe.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68830489","title":"Trump acquitted, coronavirus outbreak, Super Bowl: The Week in Photos","url":"/International/video/trump-acquitted-coronavirus-outbreak-super-bowl-week-photos-68830489"}