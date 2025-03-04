Trump administration pauses military aid to Ukraine after tense Zelenskyy meeting

Two sources confirm to ABC News that Ukraine might sign the mineral deal as soon as Tuesday following the fiery Oval Office exchange on Friday.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live