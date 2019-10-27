Transcript for Trump announces death of ISIS leader

Let's go now to president trump. From the White House. Last night the United States. Brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu. Bakar. Albert Dottie is dead. He was the founder and leader vices. The most ruthless and violent terror organization. Anywhere in the world. The United States. Has been searching. For Baghdad and for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdad he has been the top national security priority. Of my administration. US special operations forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid. In northwestern Syria and accomplished. Their mission in grand style. The US personnel. We're Incredibles. I got to watch much of it. No personnel. Were lost. In the operation. While a large number of Baghdad these fighters. And companions. Were killed with them. He died after running into a dead end tunnel. Whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. To compound had been cleared by this time. With people either surrendering. Or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house. And are uninjured. The only ones remaining. Were bag daddy in the tunnel. And he had dragged three of his young children. With them. They were led to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel. As our dogs. Chased him down. He ignited his vest killing himself. And the three children. His body. Was mutilated by the blast. The tunnel had caved in on it in addition. But test results gave it certain. Immediate. And totally positive identification. It was him. The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others. Spent his last. Moments in utters here. In total panic and dread. Terrified of the American forces bearing down on him. We were in the compound for approximately two hours. And after the mission was accomplished we took highly sensitive material and information. From the raid much having to do with crisis. Origins. Future plans. Things are we very much want. Baghdad he's demise demonstrates Americans. Relentless pursuit. Of terrorists leaders. And our commitment to. And total defeat of licensed and there terrorist organizations. Our reach is very long. As you know last month we announced that we recently killed palms bin Laden. To very violent son of Osama bid laden. Who is saying very bad things about people about our country about the world. He was the heir apparent to al-Qaeda. Terrorists to or press and murder innocent people. Should never. Sleeps soundly. Knowing that we will completely destroy them. He savage monsters will not escape their fate. And they will not escape the final judgment of god. Bag daddy. Has been on the run for many years. Long before I took office. But in my direction. As commander in chief of the United States. We obliterated his callous say 100%. In march of this year. Today's events are another reminder that we will continue to pursue. The remaining ice is terrorists. Through there brutal end. That also goes for other. Terrorist organizations. They are likewise in our sites. Baghdad. And losers they are they had no idea what they were getting into new. In some cases stay wore. Very frightened poppies. In other cases. They were hard core killers. But they killed many many people. There murder of innocent Americans James Foley. Stephen sock law. Peter has sick. And Kayla Muller. Were especially. Heinous. The shocking publicized murder. Of Jordanian pilot. A wonderful young man. Spoke to the king of Jordan they all know and they all loved. He was burned alive in a cage for all to see. The execution of Christians. In Libya and Egypt as well as the genocide all mass murder of the is CDs. Rank guys is among the most depraved organizations. The history. About world. The forest religious conversions. The orange suits prior to do so many bee headings. All of which were openly displayed for the world to see. This was all. That Abu. Bakar. How big daddy. This is what he wanted. This is what he was proud of he was a sick. And depraved. Man. And now he's got. Baghdad a U is vicious. And violent. And he died in a vicious and violent way as a coward running and crying. This raid was impeccable. And could only have taken place with the acknowledgment. And help of certain other nations and people. I want to thank the nations of Russia. Turkey Syria. And Iraq. And I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support there were able to give us. Susan a very. Very. Dangerous mission. Thank you as well to the grade intelligence professionals. Who help make this very successful. Journey. Possible. I want to thank the soldiers and sailors airmen and Marines involved in last night's operation. You are the very best there is anywhere in the world no matter where you go there is nobody even clubs. I want to thank general mark Millie. And our Joint Chiefs of Staff. And I also want to thank our professionals. Who worked in other agencies of the United States government. And were critical. To the mission's. Unbelievable. Success. Last night was a great night to the United States. And for the world. A brutal killer. One who is cause so much hardship and death. Has violently been eliminated. He will never again harm another it is sit man woman or child. He died like a dog. He died like it coward. The world is now a much safer place. God bless America thank you. Any questions. It's. We've had him under surveillance for. Couple of weeks we knew. A little bit about where he was going where he was heading. We had very good information that he was going to another location he didn't go. Two or three. Efforts were canceled because he decided to change his mind constantly changing his mind. And finally we saw that he was. Here held up here we knew something about the compound we knew it had tunnels. He tunnels. Would dead end for the most part there was one we think that wasn't. But we had that covered too just in case. The level of intelligence the level of work was who's pretty amazing. When. We landed with eight helicopters. A large crew of brilliant fighters. Ran out of those helicopters. And blew holes into the side of the building not wanting to go through the main door because that was booby trapped. And there was something there was something really amazing to see I got to watch it along with. General Middle East vice president pence others. In the situation room. And we watched it. So clearly. You you want to live I want to say have a we have absolutely perfect as though you're watching a movie. It was that will that in that the technology there alone is is really good. A big part of the trip that was of great danger was the it was approximately an hour and ten minute flight and we're flying over very very. Dangerous territory in fact. Some of our leaders said that that could be the most dangerous flying in and flying out. And that's why last night we were so quiet about it we didn't say anything. And I didn't make my remark until after they had landed safely in a certain area. But the the flight and the flight out was. A very very dangerous part there was a chance that we would have meant unbelievable fire. Russia are treated us great they opened up we had a flyover. Certain Russia areas Russia held areas Russia was great. Iraq was excellent. We really had a great cooperation. And you have to understand. They didn't know what we were doing and where we were going exactly. But. The ice is fighters are hated as much by Russia and some of these other countries. As they are by us. And that's why I say they should start doing a lot of the fighting now and they'll be able to I really believe they'll be able to yes Jennifer. Clothing and that. They gave us not add a military road all but they gave us some information that turned out to be helpful. To Kurds. Or rule. Who are. You know I Turkey. We dealt with them they know we were going in. We. Flew over some territory. They were terrific no problem they were not problem you know they could start shooting and then we will. Take him out but lot of bad things can happen. Plus was a very secret mission we flew very very low and very very fast. Here's what it was a big it was a very dangerous part of the mission. And getting in and getting out to equal. We won it in identical. We took an identical route we met with gunfire coming and but it was local gunfire. That gunfire was immediately terminated these people are amazed. They had to the gunfire terminated immediately meeting. There was shot from the air ships. Ivy. We talked. You print this out. A from the first day I came to office. And now we're getting close to three years I would say. Where is Al Baghdad me I want Al Baghdad. And we would kill. Terrorists leaders but there were names I never heard of they would names that were recognizable. And they weren't a big names. Some good ones some important ones but they weren't the big name. I kept saying whiz L bag daddy. And a couple of weeks ago they were able to scope come out you know these people are very Smart they're not. Into the use cell phones anymore than not they're very technically. Brilliant you know they use the Internet. Better than almost anybody in the world perhaps other than Donald Trump. But they use the Internet. Incredibly well and what they've done with the Internet through recruiting and everything and that's why he died like a dog he died like a coward. Hugh is whimpering screaming and crying. And frankly I think it's something that should be brought out. So that his followers and all of these young kids that want to leave from various countries including the United States. They should see how he died. He didn't die a hero he died a coward. Crying whimpering screaming and bringing three. Kids with him to die certain death. And he knew the tunnel had them. No and Devin it was a it was a close to close then to think ordered closed and tunnels. Not a good place to be. We're going to be important. Meeting that your beloved eluded him for three years I've been looking for him. I started getting some very positive feedback about a month ago. And we had some incredible intelligence officials at that a glitch that's what they should be focused. What happens sorry starter this. Carlos operation started two weeks ago in terms of the real operation because we had a sculpt. We thought he'd be at a certain location he was. Thing started checking out very well. We were. Involved in order our own team with some brilliant people who I've gotten a now brilliant people that love our country. Highly intelligent people and we we've had it pretty well sculpt after a couple of weeks but. He tends to change immediately. He's had a lot of cash he tends to change like on a dime where he'll be going to a certain location all of a sudden he'll go someplace else. And you'll have to cancel. But this was one where we knew he was there and you can never be a 100% jeweler because you're. Basing it on technology more than anything else. But we thought he was there and then we got a confirmation. And when we went and. They were greeted with a lot of firepower. Lot of fire. How did these guys they do a job they are so brave and so good and so importantly for many of his people were killed. And will announce the exact number over the next day 44 hours but many were killed we lost nobody. They get that it's incredible. All of us. Question are no wizards actually take the K nine. Was. Hurt went into the tunnel but we lost nobody. He went. Quite. Poland who was voted the Russians are you tell them we don't know we're coming here. And they said oh. Thank you for telling us they were very good. You know I did not know what was in the united we did tell them. We think you're going to be very happy because you know again data bases as much as we do you know what crisis is done to Russian. So it no we did not tell they did not know the mission but they knew we were going over an area that they had. That a lot of firepower. And notified. We've notified somehow. Others are being notified now as I speak. We were going to notify him last night but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I've never seen before there's nothing there's no. Country in the world at least with like we do and Washington is a leak in machined. And I tell my people we will not notified them until. The Arab great people are out not just in butt out. I don't want to have them greeted with a fire apparel like you wouldn't believe so we were able to get in it was top secret it was kept. There were no leaks don't nothing's the only people of the new with a few people that I dealt with and again mark Millie and then Joint Chiefs of Staff weren't credible. We had some tremendous. Backed up. Robert O'Brien. Secretary asked her. Secretary Pompeo. Pence I told you use grade we there's a very small group of people that know about this we had very very few people we get the leak. A league could have cost the death of all of them now this so good. That I think nothing was gonna stop a manually you'll know the truth that's how good do what we had them also surrounded by massive air power up in the air. Yesterday surrounded at very high levels were very low. We had tremendous airpower. You saw that from the city who what you Whitman's. What. Secretary. Ask her. Feel of the joint chiefs. Mark Millie. Some generals. We had some very great. Military people in that room. And we had some great intelligence people Robert O'Brien. Through a good. That's what. The EUS news area last month. Strategic and high risk women they spray when I don't know how to vote Ryan Church great question and you're doing a great job by the way your network is fantastic they really doing a great chip please let them now. You know the the pull out. Had nothing to do is this in fact. But we found this out and at a similar time it's very good question because we found this out at a similar time know we're after these leaders. And we have others in sight. Very bad ones but this was the big one this is the biggest one. Perhaps. That we've ever captured because this is the one that bill devices and beyond. And was looking to rebuild it again very very strongly looking to build it again that's what he went to this province this or he went to this area you know a lot of people are as watching this morning and hearing and they said why I was eager people was so surprised who have that's where he was trying to rebuild from. Because that was the place that made most sense if you're looking to rebuild. Yeah yeah. I'm. Source said that right after they knew they had landed safely. Revenue return and that was to notify you guys is that you have something. Think this morning so you wouldn't be out playing golf. Or tennis. We're or Rudy or otherwise being in dispose we're really see where we're I'd rather not say. But we landed in a very friendly. Port in a friendly country. Give your name calling your decision to withdraw well I think it's great look. We don't want us. Keep. Soldiers. Between Syria and Turkey. For the next 200 years they've been fighting for hundreds of years we're out. But we are leaving soldiers to secure the oil. Now we may have to fight for the you know it's okay maybe somebody else wants you know which case to have a hell of a fight. But there's massive amounts of oil and we're securing it for a couple of reasons number one. It shops ice just because ice has got tremendous wealth from that oil we have taken it security. Number two and again somebody else may claim it. But either will negotiate a deal with two others claiming it if we think it's fair or we will militarily stop them very quickly we have tremendous. Power in that court. Of the world we have you know the airport is right nearby. I'm very big very monsters are very. Very powerful airport and very expensive airport that was built years ago were in different. We're in that the Middle East or elsewhere. Eight trillion dollars. So we don't want to be. Keeping Syria and Turkey they're gonna have to make their own decision. To Kurds have worked along. Incredibly well this but in all Ferris who has much easier dealing with the courage after they went through three days of fighting because that was a brutal three days. Read about we would have said to the Kurds take your mind moving over seven miles because you know there were in the middle mostly. So you have separated miles could your mind moving over because. I have to say Turkey is taken tremendous deaths from that part of the world you know we go to safe soon. But it was anything but a safe soon Turkey has lost thousands and thousands of people from that safe said. So they've always wondered that safe zone for many years I'm glad I was able to help them get it but we don't want to be there. We want to be home I want our soldiers home or fighting something that's meaningful I'll tell you who loves us. Being there. Russia and China. Because while they build their military would depleting our military there. So Russia loves us being that now Russia Lexus they differ due reasons. Because we kill license. We kill terrorists. And their very close to Russia. We're a thousand miles away. Now maybe they can get here but we've done very well with homeland security and the ban. Which by the way is approved by the United States Supreme Court has you know hearing was a reporter that said. We lost a case and he was right. In the early could he refused he didn't want to say just refused to say that we won the case in the Supreme Court so you know but we have a very effective ban. And it's very hard for people to come to our country but its many thousands of miles away whereas rushes right there Turkey's right there. Syria is there. There were right there actually is being a Rand is right there Iraq is right there they all hate crisis. So we don't you know. In theory they should do something I give you something else to European nations have been a tremendous disappointment. Because I personally call but what people called a lot take your crisis fighters and they didn't want him he's so we don't want them. They came from France it came from Germany they came from the UK. They came from a lot of countries. And I actually said to me don't take him I'm with a drop of red and your border. And you could have fun capturing them again but the United States taxpayer is Dr. to pay for the next fifty years. You see what Guantanamo costs. We're not gonna pay tens of billions of dollars. Because we were good enough to capture people don't want to go back to Germany France. UK and other parts of Europe. And they can walk back they can't walk to our country. We have lots of water in between our country and them so get them. If he makes that you've met some gotten to know some brilliant people along this process really good health. Provide information and and fans and advice along the way are you one in particular or guilty and given him credit for getting to this point today well I. I would but if I mention want to have to mention so many I spoke to senator Richard Burr this morning. And as you know he's very involved with the intelligence in the committee. And he's a great gentleman. I spoke with Lindsey Graham just a little while ago effect Lindsey Graham is right over here. And he's been very much involved in this subject and he's soon. He's a very strong hawks. But I think Lindsay agrees with what we're doing now and again there are plenty of other countries that can help them patrol I don't want to leave. A thousand or 2000 to 3000 soldiers on the border. But Williams you and I totally agree is the oil. The oil is. You don't so valuable for many reasons it fuel crisis. Number one. Number two it helps to Kurtz. Because it's basically been taken away from the Kurds they were able to live where that oil. And number three can help us because we should be able to take some also. And what I intend to do perhaps is make a deal was. And ExxonMobil are one of our great companies to go in there and do it properly right now it's not big it's big oil underground but it's stuff they grow up tough. Much of the machinery has been shot and dead. It's been through wars. But and and spread out the wealth. But no we're protecting the oil. With securing the oil. Now that doesn't mean we'll make a deal at some point. But I don't want to be the death they're fighting for a thousand years they're fighting for centuries. I want to bring our soldiers back home. But I do want to secure the L abuse read about the history of Donald Trump. I was a civilian. I had absolutely nothing to do with going into Iraq and I was totally against it. But I always used to say if they going to go and nobody cared that much but he got written combat. If you're going to going I'm sure you've heard the state because I met him when any human being alone. If they're going into Iraq keep the oil. They never did. They never did I know Lindsey Graham out of nowhere basically we would've been paid back. For all of the billions of dollars that we've spent many many billions of dollars. Mean I hate to say this actually trillions of dollars but many many billions of dollars. And by one vote they were unable to get that approved in the senate they had some pretty big opposition from people that shouldn't have a post like a president. And they weren't able if you did that Iraq could be a much different story today because they would be owing us a lot of money. They would be treating us much differently but I will say Iraq was very good with respect to the raid last night. We've got back the White House were concerned that there you can go to the situation room I knew about this to three years. We we thought for three days this is what was going to happen it was actually. Look nobody was even hurt. RJ nine as they call I call it but do oak. The beautiful though the talented. Was injured. And brought back. But. Windows soldier injured and they did a lot of shooting. And they did a lot of blasting even not going through the front door you know you think you go through the door if you're a normal person you. Say knock knock me I commend. The fact is that they blasted their way into. The house in a version. Heavy wall and it took him literally seconds. By the time. Those things went off they had a beautiful big all and they ran and they got everybody by surprise. I'm look unbelievably brilliant as fighters I don't I can't imagine it could be anybody better than these as you know our top operations people. And bad health for some time when. Matter what we don't know that but he was the last one out and his people had either been killed. Which still Manning for the gave up. And came out because with the eleven children that came out we were able didn't do that. We don't know they were his children they might have been. But as I said three died in the tunnel and the tunnel collapsed with the explosion. But of what you had other fighters coming out Olsen and they're being brought facts. They're being dip right now we have them imprisoned. Children at work but it do you remember what kind what the situation. Well I started at 5 o'clock. We were pretty much gathered at 5 o'clock yesterday. We were in contact all day long through. Hopefully secure phones I'll let you know tomorrow but nothing seemed to leaks August it was secure for a change. But. We gathered. More or less at five. The attack started. Moments after that to the the any element of attack that they were most afraid of was getting from our base into that compound. Because there's tremendous firepower that we roof you know flying over. And I won't go into it but you had. A very big Russian presence in one area you had a Turkish presence you had a Syrian presence. And you're flying well. It's very dangerous. And there were shots made but we think these were people that were shooting that were indiscriminately shooting. He helicopters took some shots but we think that these were people that we're just random people that. Don't like to see helicopters I guess. Cancer certainly didn't. Star routes and other part of of the genius of these people they've brought his they have his DNA. More of it than they want to even. And they brought it with them with lab technicians. Who were with them. And they assume that this was Baghdad today as sort visually it was him. But they assumed it was him and they did a site and on site test. They get samples. And to get to his body they had to remove a lot of debris because the tunnel had collapsed but these people are very good at that. And and they've as I said they've brought body parts back within the centrist said there wasn't much left the the the vest blew up but there are still. Substantial. Piece is that that they brought backs so they did it on site test because we had to know this. And it was a very quick call that took place about fifteen minutes after. He was killed and it was positive it was it's this is a confirmation sir. It's. Light. When it's my goodness. Earlier to women's. There were two women. Boasts lives boasts wearing vests. They had not detonated. But the fact that they were dead and that dress on made it very difficult for our men. Because they had vests. Animated very difficult for our men. Because you never know what's gonna happen. They're lying did dead they never detonated. That they were dead. On the net the successes possible successors even reading on who. Yeah we know these successors. And we've already got them in our sites and we'll tell you that right now but we know the successes. Humps. The bin Laden was a big thing but this is the biggest area businesses. The worst ever. Osama bin Laden was or big but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center this is a man who built a whole. As he would like to call that a country. A callous saying. And was trying to do it again. And I had not heard too much about his self I've heard stories about he may not have been in good health. But he died a day he died and ate a ruthless. Vicious manner that I can tell you. Yes we have for people who were taken we have many of the people died on the site but we have people who were taken years. And and the children we are we left them under care of somebody that we. Understand. He's going to eleven's opened eleven children how many adults. I'd rather not say at least that's of the general's but he has a small group. More dead than alive. Are involved. Which which special operations teams were involved. Many of them and at the top levels. And people that were. Truly incredible at their craft I've never seen anything like it. We're here. Its first partnerships girls were there any father. Forces involved it was as the only American troops and only American forces you wouldn't do you only American forces but we were given great cooperation to the US relies we told the Russians what coming in. Because we had to go over them. And they were curious but but. We said were coming. We're always say one way the you look what coming. But they were very cooperative they really you were good. And you and we did say it would be a mission that they'd like to because you know again they hate ice is as much as we've there for a Intel purposes was there it was very important intelligence proved useful ways and the suffering. So we had to our own Intel we get very little help we didn't need very much help. We have some incredible people when we use our intelligence correctly. What we can do is incredible when we were sec time was intelligence. That hurts our country. Because we had poor leadership it's a tough that's not good. But I've gotten to know many of the Intel people and I will say that they are. Spectacular another American want to talk about it they want to keep it quiet the last thing they want because he's there. These are great patriots. But the people that I've been dealing whether incredible people. And it it's really a deserving name intelligence. I've dealt with some people that aren't very intelligent. Having to do within tell but this is the top. People and it it was incredible it was flawless and it was very complicated. But so I do appreciate. Russia Turkey Iraq. And Syria to an extent because. In were flying into Syria a lot of Syrian people with lots of guns. So we had. Good cover for probably the most dangerous part it would not sound to general when your flight ended dozens Alec that would be the most dangerous when you're going into shooting nests and all of the things that happened once they broke into that. Pretty powerful compound that was a very strong cap found. And as I said had titles but. The most dangerous part we had great cooperation with yes me. And arm speaker Pelosi at halftime. No I didn't I didn't would I didn't do that I wanted to make sure this kept secret I don't wanna have men lost and women. I don't want to have people lost. Eight. Fighting the special forces teams to the White House at. Oh yeah they'll be invited I don't know they'll want to have. This face is shown to be honest with you you know they want up there are incredible for the country they're not looking for a public relations. But. They look doing what they're doing. I've seen it First Lady was out there recently looking at what they do she came back she said. Well I've never seen anything like that. The training you know all of the training and and the power of the people. The men and women the strength of physical strength to mental strength these are incredible people these are very unique individuals. Here are. Vision the will break your hey. I don't want to talk about it but. He was screaming crying and whimpering. And he was scared. Out of his mind. And think of James Foley. Think of K let's think of the things he did to Kayla. What he did to Foley and so many others and for those people that say oh isn't this a little violent think of how many times have you seen. Men. I think in all cases mend for the most part but in terms of this where you see the orange suits. And you see the ocean. And they've beheaded. Or how many of you got to see his it was out there. The Jordanian pilot whose plane went down they captured him they put many cage and they set him on fire. And the king of Jordan actually. Attacked very. Powerfully when that happened they've never seen anything like that but he set him on fire. This was Al bag daddy. And you should never ever hopefully see a thing like that again now. There be new people emerge but this was the worst. Of of this particular world this was the worst probably in certain ways the smartest he was also towered. And he didn't want to die but think of it everybody was out. And we were able to search him down and find him in the tunnel into the tunnel existed. And that's where rulers and. Ought to be prudent this more. It's. There's we'll the Syrian people that I just don't want to guard Turkey and Syria for the rest of our lives have been I don't wanna do it is very expensive it's very dangerous they've been fighting for centuries I don't wanna. Have my people. If 2000 men and women. Or a thousand or 28 we had 28 guard has said I don't want him there anyway I don't wanna. And now I will secure the oil that happens to be an a certain part. But that's tremendous money involved. I would love to you know the oil in. I mean I'll I'll tell you a story in Iraq so they spent. President Bush won and I strongly disagreed with that even though. It was in my expertise at the time but I had a I have a very good instinct about things. They went and and I said that's a tremendous mistake and there were no weapons of mass destruction it turned out I was right. I what I was right for other reasons but it turned out on top of everything else they had no weapons of mass destruction. Because that would be a reason to go in. But they had done. But I heard recently that Iraq. Over the last number of years. Actually discriminates against America in oil leases. In other words. Some. Oil companies from other countries. After all we've done. Have an advantage in Iraq. For the I should cheap steel oil. Give them what they need to keep feel well why should we we go end. We lose thousands of lives. Spend trillions of dollars. And our companies don't even have an advantage in getting. The oil leases so I just tell you that story that's what I heard. Here I'm director Holloway was there are always a yes. Everybody Jeter was great everybody played a room. Joseph would spread Jew is great there were over just follow this it is yours you're beautiful out there that generated content. This operation. Moment. We were looking at this look as I said Steve. I've been looking at this I'm here almost three years I've been looking at this for three years they become a concern we have somebody under percent I don't want somebody. I want Al Baghdad that's the one I want. To see what we have somebody else has said that's great fun. Take a map but I want to help Baghdad if that's who I want I don't want other people. And then I also wanted harms us that a lot because he's a young. Man around thirty looks just like his father. Paul. Very handsome. And he was talking bad things just like his father you know if you read my book failures a book just before the World Trade Center came down. And I don't get any credit for this but that's OK had never do. But here we are. I wrote a book. I really very successful book. And in that book about a year before the World Trade Center was. Blown up I said there is somebody named Osama bin Laden. You better kill him or take him out something to that effect he's big trouble. Now I wasn't a government I was building buildings and doing what I did but I've always found it fascinating. But I so this man. Tall hand some. Very charismatic. Making horrible statements about. Wanting to destroy our country. And I'm writing a book. Reader wrote twelve books all did very well. And I'm writing a book World Trade Center had not come down. I think it was about preview check was about a year before the World Trade Center came sense. And I'm saying to people take out Osama bin Laden that nobody ever heard of nobody ever heard of Ayman Al Baghdad he everybody here is 'cause he's built this. Monster. For a long time. But nobody ever heard of Osama bin Laden until it really the World Trade Center. About a year you have to check of the year year and a half before the world trade said he came to the book came out I was talking about Osama bin Laden message you have to kill and we have to take him out. Nobody listened to me. And to this day I get people coming up to me they said you know what one of the most amazing things I've ever seen about you. Is that you predicted that Osama bin Laden. Had to be killed before he knocked down the World Trade Center its chill. So most of the press as a wanna write that but you know but it is sure if you go back look at my book that he was the America we deserve. I I've made a prediction and I I. Let's put it this way if they would have listened to me. A lot of things would have been different. About some of the difficult decision. You have along the way here in this operation mean anything that we guy knew he had well just dad I mean you know I'm sending. A large number of brilliant. Fighters these are the greatest fighters in the world. I'd rather let the generals tell you put a large number. We have eight helicopters and we had many other. Ships and planes. It was a large. Group and again this is a large group heading over very very strong firepower areas. Where. That was decision one will they make it. And they made it. And what they took fire but they made it. They didn't take we don't believe again it was nation fire we believe who is individual group fire or. Gang fire as they call it. So they made it so that was a big relief. Then they went and they blasted their way and you've heard they blasted their way and so quickly was incredible because he's building was put quite powerful strong. They blasted their way and and then all hell broke loose. It's incredible that nobody was killed or hurt we had nobody even hurt. And that's why the dog was so great we actually had a robot. To go in the tunnel. But we didn't do. You get it because we were tracking a very closely but we had a robot just against because we're afraid had a suicide vests on and Viet plus still many blows it up you didn't die. You gonna dye hit a very powerful suicide in this. Decisions in the moment while troops are on the ground they had it's just incredible we were getting full reports. On literally a minute by minute basis. Sir we just broke insert the wall is down sir. You know we've captured sir two people are coming out right now hands up fighters. And then though the eleven children. Numerous people were dead within the building that they killed. Then. It turned out they they gave us a report sir there's only one person in the building. We are sure he's in the tunnel. Trying to escape. But it's a dead end tunnel. And it was brutal but it was over and as I said. When he blew himself up the tunnel collapsed on top of him on top of everything and his children meant so he let his three children to death. So you know. And the robot called and ended up another robot are said to what we didn't. To hook it up because we were two there were moving too fast we were moving fast. We weren't a 100% sure about the tunnel being dead and it it's possible that they could have been an escape hatch somewhere along that we didn't know about. So we moved very very quickly I mean these people they were moving there were chasing him they were chasing. But again because as soon as I guess you can't get too close again one of the reasons with these. Wives is if they have a suicide vest. You know you have to be very very careful these vests are brutal brutal and they go for a long distance yes please. Have you spoken. The families like Foley can come calling the families now it will be a pleasure to do that the Foley family who I know. Will be. Calling Taylor's family. What what he did to her was incredible it's a well known story and I'm not gonna say it but you know that he kept in captivity for a long period of time. He kept terror in his captivity is personal captivity. Choose a beautiful woman beautiful young woman. Helped people she was there to help people. And he saw her. Any thought she was beautiful. And he brought her into captivity. For a long period of time and then he killed her. Using animals. And he was a gutless animal. Thank you all very much I appreciate it is very great day for our country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.