-
Now Playing: ISIS leader reportedly died in raid carried out by US forces in Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding, sanctions against Turkey lifted
-
Now Playing: Trump announces death of ISIS leader
-
Now Playing: 'We are not done with ISIS yet': Ret. Adm. Stavridis on the death of ISIS leader
-
Now Playing: What could the death of ISIS leader mean for shifting power dynamic in the region?
-
Now Playing: 500-year-old bones discovered at the Tower of London
-
Now Playing: Tourists make final climb on Australia's Uluru rock
-
Now Playing: Shark swims on its back
-
Now Playing: Chile protests, Rep. Elijah Cummings, otter confusion: Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Adorable twin pandas get new sleeping quarters
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Remains of Francisco Franco exhumed
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Body of dictator Francisco Franco exhumed in Spain amid protests, tributes
-
Now Playing: ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence
-
Now Playing: Kincade fire, Elijah Cummings memorial, impeachment: World in Photos, Oct. 24
-
Now Playing: Tesla Gigafactory in China 'ready for production'
-
Now Playing: Honduran president’s brother charged in New York federal court
-
Now Playing: Trump declares major success in Syria, lifts sanctions on Turkey
-
Now Playing: Protesters carry flags and flairs through the streets of Lebanon