Trump announces successful attack on Iran nuclear sites

President Donald Trump announced on social media Saturday night that the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, "including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

June 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live