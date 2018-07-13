Transcript for Trump at awkward press conference calls UK's May 'incredible' after criticizing her

President trump was in full damage control mode today monitor this what is at a what apologize because I said such good things about you she said. Don't worry it's only the press. Last night at the same time to reason they was rolling out a very long red carpet for president trump in the First Lady plan and palace. The British tabloid the sun published is scathing interview would trump. May has racked brags that cover screamed this morning but today his team changed. This incredible woman right here is doing a fantastic job a greater. Even grating that famous special relationship so I would say I give our relationship. Terms of grade the highest level of special so we start off with special. I would give our relationship with the UK and now especially after this two days. We're your prime minister. I would say the highest level of special. But even close friends need to be on it may said refusing to take the bait when asked about that San interview. The UK US relationship is also defined by the role we play on the world stage. Doing this means making tough goals and sometimes being prepared to say things that others might rather not tea. And while the two leaders spoke out in the countryside back here in London massive protests. Even this trump Beatty balloon taking place. All of it the president told the sun making him feel unwelcome and. Used to love London is a city but when they make you feel unwelcome. Why would I stay there. And at that press conference he was also asked about his meeting on Monday with president then he said he is keeping expectations low but he's hoping that something important. Comes out of it. Ali actor ABC news month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.