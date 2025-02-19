Trump calls Zelenskyy 'dictator' as Ukraine leader slams him for 'disinformation'

The president also alleged -- without providing evidence – that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy currently has a 4% approval rating among his compatriots.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live