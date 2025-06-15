Trump expected to attend G7 summit in Canada

The Group of Seven summit is overshadowed by an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump’s unresolved trade war with allies and rivals alike.

June 15, 2025

