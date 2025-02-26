Trump will face 'a lot of challenges' in dealing with Putin, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a press conference in Kyiv Ukraine has been working on "preliminary framework" for a minerals sharing deal with the U.S. ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports.

February 26, 2025

