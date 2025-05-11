Trump gifted luxury plane ahead of Middle East trip

A super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar could be the most valuable gift ever presented to the U.S. from a foreign government.

May 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live