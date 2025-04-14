Trump to host El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at the White House

Cornell University professor of government and public policy Gustavo Flores-Macías previews U.S. President Donald Trump hosting El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, at the White House on Monday.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live