Transcript for Trump kicks off G-20 summit

The president by the way is Zack kicking up that G-20 summit in Argentina after that bombshell guilty plea from college. Michael Cohen admitted to lying to congress in a plea agreement with special counsel Robert Moeller he now says he was trying to secure a major business deal in Moscow for the president wiling to 2016. As a new developments on the Russian investigation unfolds president trump canceled a meeting with Vladimir Putin here's ABC's George Phelps. President trump arriving in Argentina for meetings with the leaders of the world's largest economies but his most high stakes meeting isn't on the summit agenda I'd. President. CG MP. As the world's two largest economy seek to end an ongoing trade war. But added he'd also be fine walking way empty handed. I think we're very close to doing something would dine out but I don't know that I wanted to do it. Because what we have right now his billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs or taxes. So I really don't know. The president other high profile meeting canceled as he departed the White House president crop set up planes sit down with Russian president Vladimir Putin was still line. I think it's a very good time do I have the mating. But just minutes later the president announced in a tweet from Air Force One the meeting was off he corny to Russia seizure of Ukrainian ships writing. I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina. With president Vladimir Putin that leaves more room on the president's schedule for meetings with other world leaders. He's also sets me with Turkey's president heir to want. In the wake of the killing of journalist Jamal can show we at a Saudi consulate in Turkey last month the CIA has assessed that Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Solomon ordered the killing. But president trump remains unconvinced. Maybe it may be did the crown prince will also be in Argentina but the president isn't. We'll see him you know it wasn't set up by me that what I would bat let them but we didn't sets that let up. Another big moment of the president's trip as he expected signing of ever vice trade agreement between United States Canada and Mexico. But that agreement won't actually go into effect in talents approved by each country's legislature. And with that democratic controlled congress coming to town in January it's not a given that that agreement we'll sailed to approval here in Washington. Jordan Phelps ABC news the White House.

