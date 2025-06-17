Trump meeting with advisers in Situation Room underway amid Israel-Iran strikes

President Donald Trump's meeting with advisers in the Situation Room was underway on Tuesday afternoon, a White House official confirmed, as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes.

June 17, 2025

