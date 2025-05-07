Trump says possible news on Gaza ceasefire in '24 hours'

President Donald Trump, taking reporter questions in the Oval Office, was asked if he is planning a new ceasefire and hostage deal proposal for Israel and Hamas before his Middle East trip next week.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live