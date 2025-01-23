Trump speaking virtually to World Economic Forum in Davos

President Donald Trump will speak remotely Thursday to the World Economic Forum to an international audience in Davos, Switzerland with a speech and question-and-answer session.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live