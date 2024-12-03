Trump-Trudeau dinner may lead US to soften tariff threats

Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman joins ABC News to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s transition.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live