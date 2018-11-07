Transcript for Trump's comments about Germany increase tensions among NATO leaders

Hi I'm Karen Travers traveling with the president in Brussels Belgium the president came out swinging today tough criticisms aimed at a key US ally the president said that Germany Italy totally controlled by Russia. President twice said that Germany is a captive of Russia. He's talking about pipeline deal that Germany recently made with a Russia twelve billion dollar DL. President said to him it's sad and inappropriate that while new deal in the United States are paying for protection for Germany against the threat from Russia. Germany is turning around to making a major business deal with Russia. NATO of course calls Russia the greatest threat to the military alliance. President Tran sit down today would German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the White House says he is going to reiterate that very tough message about NATO. And the Russia DL I'm Karen Travers traveling with the president in Brussels Belgium you're watching ABC news.

