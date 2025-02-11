Trump’s Gaza plan an ‘existential threat’ to Jordan: Former diplomat

Marwan Muasher, Jordan’s former foreign minister, responds to President Trump threatening to cut off U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don't go along with his plan for U.S. “ownership” of Gaza.

February 11, 2025

