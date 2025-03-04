Trump's tariffs are 'dumb': Canadian PM Trudeau

President Donald Trump's broad tariffs on imported goods from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday.

March 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live