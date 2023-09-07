Twin pandas celebrate second birthday at Madrid zoo

You You and Jiu Jiu, giant panda twins at Madrid’s zoo, celebrated their second birthday on Thursday. The brothers snacked on a frozen cake made with some of their favorite treats and p

September 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live