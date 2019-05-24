Transcript for UK PM Theresa May resigns in wake of Brexit

But he is not clear to me that is if it is in the best interests of the country. For a new prime minister to lead that effort. So I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the conservative and Unionist party on Friday the seventh of June. So that's a success can be chosen. I've agreed with the party chairman and with the chairman of the 1922 committee that the price says for electing a new leader should begin in the following week. I have kept her majesty the queen fully informed my intentions. A double continue to service prime minister until the process has concluded. It is and will always remain. A matter of deep regrets to me but I have not been able to deliver wrecks it. It will be for my successor. To seek a way forward for Don as the results of the referendum. To succeed. He or she would have to find consensus in parliament where I have not. Such a consensus could only be reached if those on all sides of the debate are willing to compromise. Because this country is a union. Not just a family of four nations. But a union of people. All of us. Whatever our background the Carlo Voss gave nor do we laugh. We stand together. And to death we have a great fuchsia. Our politics may be under strain. But there is so much that is good about this country. So much to be proud to all so much to be optimistic about. I will shortly leave the job that is being. The all none of my life to hold. The second female prime minister that so certainly not the lost. I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude. To a patch the opportunity. To set the country I love.

