Transcript for UK police investigate suspected terror incident in London

That's 900 you're watching ABC news live where in London this morning right outside of parliament slack. First I just wanna say the massive police presence. Huge we're just a couple of hours since a guy drove his car his Ford Fiesta into security pollard's right outside of parliament square now we just heard from police they are treating this as a terror incidents. Come with me I can show you where that security cordon is here this is as close as we can -- Pretty massive police presence. Now the counterterrorism police are leading this investigation and they're appealing to the public to come forward with any additional information photos videos on the witness statements anything that might help them piece this morning together it happened at 737. Parliament is in recess for August. A lot of tourists that several people were assigned to the hospital I would nonlife threatening injuries there are no weapons in his car and no additional passengers he hasn't even been formally identified all police have said is even as late twentieth and he is not cooperating but where we are right here. Is very close to where to terror attacks happened last year London bridge and Westminster. And there are a lot of delays of course it is a vehicular tack it's being treated as a terror incident and police are heavily relying. I'm eyewitness statements on any additional video of photographs that might help them piece together. What happened this morning we'll be back with lots more updates all throughout the day I'm Molly hunter in London. And you're watching ABC news lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.