President Biden's big meeting with the UK prime minister Boris Johnson Biden said they affirmed the special relationship between the US and the UK. And renewed their commitment to defending the quote in during democratic values that both nations share. Now the president is preparing to meet with Queen Elizabeth and members of the royal family this weekend. Our congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is following the president Cornwall England and foreign correspondent Maggie rowly. Is in London with more on this hi ladies. Hate them. So regional. Updated Atlantic charter agreement that Biden and Johnson signed today. Well let's would the first why don't take you back in 1941. It was significant because it really solidified the relationship. Between the UK and the United States as allies then it was focused on trade it was focused on peace this was right after World War II. Today the White House made clear that we are not in 1941 of course in that the world is facing new challenges. And so this new agreement today really reflected that it reflects climate change tackling that also tackling the pandemic. And these ongoing cyber attacks. That the world is facing including the United States we know that's going to be part of the conversation when president Biden meets president who didn't face to face in Geneva and just about a week and then also in addition to this agreement we heard about this task force that is now going to be created between the United States and the UK just resuming some travel between the two countries is this something. Has really been sidelined for the past fifteen months the two countries making it clear today that they would travel to start resuming once again Diana. And Maggie port is. That charter cheer this overall special relationship between the US in the UK. Hey at Dana what's inside the charter is so important but it's really the symbol of that and the charter being announced today that is so significant we just heard Rachel sort of go through the list of what was in it but again echoing back. To that wartime agreement they need a Schobel but really doubling down that. This was a reinforcement today of whatever one calls the special relationship when her from the prime minister's office is at. Just as our country's work together to rebuild the world following the Second World War so to will be applying our combined strength of the enormous challenges facing the planet today from global defense and security to building back better from corona virus to stopping climate change and and admitted to make it made it obvious that this really was a for Ro back to decades ago when the world came together after world where she went our two countries came together so the significance of this pact today. I showed just how important this relationship is think this is the moment we're going to build back better we're going to do it together the US and the UK. And and ray chilled this is his summit the G-7 summit. Taking place slightly post pandemic almost looks normal but I guess there are concerns about a Covert nineteen outbreak at a hotel. Near where that somebody is set to begin tomorrow can tell us. Yeah how little about a mile away from where that summit is set to take place we are told that it was among the staff at the hodes towel. Right now what does not appear that any visitors so far have been inspected but our understanding that's. There are some press representatives from the united state that are staying here it's unclear whether or not the White House staff. Is staying there but you sat it teary. This really does reflect the challenges that the world is facing right now we are still trying to bounce back from this pandemic this is the first time that many of these leaders are going to be seeing each other face to these. Since the pandemic began and it's been more than 400 days since an American president stepped foot on foreign soil so again this really just underscores the challenges that. Are in place right now steals and a whole lot of social distancing and that's requirements in place I could tell you right here today. Understandable I'm Maggie how your canned leaders Isp. Funding to Biden's visit so far. Sudan has been interesting to hear the reactions because they Ben pretty obvious that how they feel Boris Johnson today calling Biden. A breath of fresh air he could and come to contain his excitement. Even going so far is a sake I agree with him on pretty much anything and it's not just Boris Johnson also heard from that a president of France who say he's so excited to have America back on the world stage so excited to be working a with America again to tackle some of these big problems so how allies abroad are. The real to have that president biting hearing G-7 really comparing it to. Previous administration and being quite obvious about the fact they're happy Biden is here they're happy but change has been put in place and there's an excitement and energy here in the UK that hopefully can work together to actually get some things done. And rich of the big announcement today the president announced the US will donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to countries in need. So how is he getting other leaders on board what impact do you think it has. That just on the pandemic but on this question of American leadership. Yeah Jerry you know this trip a lot of ways is really all about messaging president Biden is trying to signal that America is back on the floor include the Ford stage of the war. World stage but also signaling that we're bouncing back from the pandemic and today's he said that it is an all of our best interest if we all fight this pandemic. Together so he's really trying to lead by example here the United States now donating 500 million doses of that either vaccine to some of the most poorest countries. In the world and he's encouraging other countries to do the same to follow his example. And really the numbers are stark when you look at this while this is a big step that the United States is taking. The World Health Organization estimates that there's about eleven billion vaccines needed Nordson ax Nate everyone in the world right now and one nonprofit saying at this current rate it didn't think about 57. Years to achieve. Also really just scratching the surface here. Right Rachel Scott and Maggie ruling in England forest thank you both. And you can watch our full coverage of the Biden couldn't summit next Wednesday June 16 right here on ABC news lives.

