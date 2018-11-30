Ukraine bans Russian men aged 16-60 from entering country

The move from Ukrainian officials comes after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships earlier this week.
Speaking of those actions in the Ukraine breaking news just coming in about those tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine's president has just announced that all Russian men between the age of sixteen and sixty. Are now banned from entering his country he said the move is aimed at preventing Russians from forming a private armies and Ukrainian soil. It follows that clashing sorry there in the Black Sea this week when Russia captured three ships in a border dispute.

