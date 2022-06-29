Ukraine braces for new attacks on energy grid as Russia weaponizes winter

ABC News’ Ines de la Cuetara reports from a warming shelter in Kyiv and how the latest U.S. aid package will help keep the lights and heat on in Ukraine.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live