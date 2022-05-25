Ukraine calls for more aid as fighting intensifies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for additional help as Russian forces intensify their attacks in the Donbas region. ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports from Kyiv.

