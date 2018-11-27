Transcript for Ukraine parliament approves martial law

Hello I'm Patrick revote here in Moscow you watching ABC news life it now is three days since Russia seized those three Ukrainian navy ships in the waters off Crimea. That doesn't seem that the situation is immediately going to further escalate but it does remain a tense one. And a big question now is the fate of the when he forced sailor is. Do X seized afford it stays Ukrainian ships it seems that Russia is intending to prosecute them a group for the sailors was brought to a court. In Crimea it is expected that the going to be charged with illegally crossing the Russian borda. It should be said they that perhaps the biggest impact of this crisis so far has been on Ukraine itself. It's parliament has voted to introduce mosh rule for thirty days in some regions now Ukraine's president has shook parts sinker says. That is needed to god against any possible further Russian attack. The critics that it has said that that is a threat to democracy in either case it's clear that this incident. Is grieving deeply unsettling for Ukraine. I'm pressure regal here in Moscow thank you for watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.