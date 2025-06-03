Does Ukraine’s surprise drone attack signal a change in the war?

ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports on Ukraine’s targeted drone strike in Russia that took out several bombers in the latest series of unusual warfare tactics.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live