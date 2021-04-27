Ukrainian lawmaker to Putin: ‘You can shoot us, but you cannot have us’

Speaking from a room with taped-up windows to stop shards of glass if there’s a bombing, Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik said she is ready to fight Russian forces.

