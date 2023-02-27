Ukrainian military adviser says getting US F-16’s will 'bring us closer to victory'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis and Ian Pannell spoke with Yuriy Sak, adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, on the need for U.S. fighter jets and if the American public’s support for aid to Ukraine is waning.

February 27, 2023

