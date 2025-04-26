Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives to applause at Pope Francis' funeral
Applause broke out at the Vatican as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for the funeral of Pope Francis.
April 26, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Pope Francis' coffin moved to St. Peter’s Square to applause2 hours ago
President Trump, Melania Trump pay respects to Pope Francis2 hours ago
Crime scene visit caps off intense 1st week in the Karen Read retrial3 hours ago
Over 250,000 pay homage to Pope Francis as world leaders prepare to attend funeralApr 25, 2025
David Muir speaks with Americans among the last to pay their respects to Pope FrancisApr 25, 2025
Trump says Xi called him as China insists there have been no trade talks with USApr 25, 2025
Newly released body cam video shows moment officers shot wife of Weezer memberApr 25, 2025
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty in CEO killing as prosecutors seek death penaltyApr 25, 2025
Jurors in Karen Read trial visit crime scene where Boston officer was foundApr 25, 2025
FBI arrests Wisconsin judge accused of helping undocumented immigrant evade arrestApr 25, 2025
Malnutrition in Gaza worsens as Israeli blockade of aid continuesApr 25, 2025
Black man in Alabama dies 1 week after being shocked with stun gun during arrestApr 25, 2025
California shipping exec warns of global economic slowdown amid China trade warApr 25, 2025
Trump envoy and Putin meet on potential peace talksApr 25, 2025
Hegseth makes unannounced trip to border amid scrutiny in WashingtonApr 25, 2025
Drone video captures wildfires at state forest in PennsylvaniaApr 25, 2025
Trump says he won't reduce tariffs on China without something 'substantial'Apr 25, 2025
4 dead after dump truck driver strikes crew of utility workers: PoliceApr 25, 2025
Nearly two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump tariffs: POLLApr 25, 2025
Americans divided on Trump's immigration policies: POLLApr 25, 2025
Attorney General Pam Bondi details arrest of Milwaukee Judge Hannah DuganApr 25, 2025
Judge arrested for allegedly helping undocumented immigrant 'evade arrest'Apr 25, 2025
George Santos sentenced to over 7 years in federal fraud caseApr 25, 2025
Ukraine ‘unlikely’ to accept Russian control of Crimea: Former ambassadorApr 25, 2025
Shein and Temu set to raise prices in response to tariffsApr 25, 2025
Trump ‘frustrated’ with Putin: Time correspondentApr 25, 2025
Pete Hegseth makes trip to southern border amid scrutiny in WashingtonApr 25, 2025
Trump says he's had multiple conversations with China's President XiApr 25, 2025
Trump blames Ukraine for initiating war with RussiaApr 25, 2025
Car bomb kills senior Russian general in Moscow: OfficialsApr 25, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Our Home: Local Action and Global ImpactApr 22, 2025
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022