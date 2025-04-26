Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives to applause at Pope Francis' funeral

Applause broke out at the Vatican as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for the funeral of Pope Francis.

April 26, 2025

