Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pleads for more military aid and no-fly zone

Vladimir Putin claims Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine, and says the U.S. and its allies are trying to blame their economic difficulties on his country.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live