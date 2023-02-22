Ukrainians ‘really need unwavering commitment’ 1 year into war, nonprofit CEO says

Ann Lee, who co-founded of the humanitarian aid group CORE alongside actor Sean Penn, talks about efforts to provide aid to refugees displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

February 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live