Uncle of Hamas hostage: 'Omer, we're here for you'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Ricardo Grichener, uncle of Omer Wenkert, a young Israeli man who was kidnapped by Hamas during the attack at the Supernova Music Festival.

October 10, 2023

